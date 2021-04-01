Please login to the form below

Lucid Group promotes Sally Stringer to managing partner of HealthCare21

Healthcare comms company has also announced an additional two new promotions

Lucid Group has promoted Sally Stringer (pictured above) to managing partner of its HealthCare21 team.

Stringer joined the HealthCare21 team in 2013 as an editorial team leader, before taking on the roles of scientific director and subsequently executive scientific director.

Prior to this, she worked as a senior medical writer at Prime-Medica. Stringer is also an honourary senior lecturer at Manchester University.

"I am thrilled to be taking the helm, to ensure the HealthCare21 team continues to inspire and invigorate our clients, maintain our values and drive positive transformation within healthcare,” said Stringer.

Lucid also announced two other promotions for new roles. Tanya Goodyear and Cheryl Harrison Doyle have been appointed as director of innovation and technology and global asset strategy director, respectively.

Before taking on her new role, Goodyear served as managing partner for Lucid Group’s medcomms team – Origins – while Harrison Doyle previously worked as client partnership director.

“I have been with Lucid Group now for more than 11 years and I am delighted and honoured to have the opportunity of pioneering a new capability within the organisation.  This role is fundamental in supporting our continued success, both within and beyond medical communications,” said Harrison Doyle.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

7th April 2021

7th April 2021

