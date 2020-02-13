M Booth Health appoints Karen Strauss to lead strategy and innovation

New York-based health communications consultancy M Booth Health has appointed Karen Strauss (pictured above) to the role of chief strategy and innovation officer.

Strauss will lead the firm’s strategic and creative planning function, while also developing new products and services to add to the company’s track-record.

She will report to M Booth Health CEO Timothy Bird, and will become one of 12 senior leaders at the consultancy, which specialises in public affairs, pharma marketing and advocacy.

Prior to joining M Booth Health, Strauss was a partner at Ketchum, most recently working in the role of executive creative director/health. Before the firm reorganised, she also served as chief global strategy and creativity officer.

Over the course of her three-decade career at Ketchum, Strauss held various leadership roles including chief innovation officer and head of both the healthcare and consumer marketing practices.

“Karen’s ability to devise imaginative, new ways to reach and inform healthcare professionals and patients, while also innovating new services to offer our clients and future clients, is an exciting development for M Booth Health,” said Bird.

Strauss is also tasked with finding synergies between M Booth Health and M Booth – although it operates as its own individual company, M Booth Health reports to M Booth CEO Dale Bornstein.

The appointment follows the recent rebranding of M Booth Health, which was formerly the US division of Health Unlimited until it was acquired by Next Fifteen Communications Group last October.