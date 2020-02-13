Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

M Booth Health appoints Karen Strauss to lead strategy and innovation

Strauss joins with expertise and experience gained at Ketchum

Karen Strauss

New York-based health communications consultancy M Booth Health has appointed Karen Strauss (pictured above) to the role of chief strategy and innovation officer.

Strauss will lead the firm’s strategic and creative planning function, while also developing new products and services to add to the company’s track-record.

She will report to M Booth Health CEO Timothy Bird, and will become one of 12 senior leaders at the consultancy, which specialises in public affairs, pharma marketing and advocacy.

Prior to joining M Booth Health, Strauss was a partner at Ketchum, most recently working in the role of executive creative director/health. Before the firm reorganised, she also served as chief global strategy and creativity officer.

Over the course of her three-decade career at Ketchum, Strauss held various leadership roles including chief innovation officer and head of both the healthcare and consumer marketing practices.

“Karen’s ability to devise imaginative, new ways to reach and inform healthcare professionals and patients, while also innovating new services to offer our clients and future clients, is an exciting development for M Booth Health,” said Bird.

Strauss is also tasked with finding synergies between M Booth Health and M Booth – although it operates as its own individual company, M Booth Health reports to M Booth CEO Dale Bornstein.

The appointment follows the recent rebranding of M Booth Health, which was formerly the US division of Health Unlimited until it was acquired by Next Fifteen Communications Group last October.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

13th February 2020

From: Marketing

Share

PME Digital Edition

Featured jobs

Subscribe to our email news alerts

PMHub

Add my company
Hamell

Hamell is a full-service agency with a clear focus on delivering evidence-based, sustained behaviour change. So, whether you are looking...

Latest intelligence

Generation Z
The roaring ‘20s and Generation Z
How a new generation will shape pharma comms this decade...
Love - it really does make the world go around
No two people are the same nor as individuals are we particularly predictable – we might like to think we are because at some point in time someone decided that...
OPEN Health supports the Genetic Alliance’s Rare Film Festival!
OPEN Health joined a number of rare disease patients, patient groups and industry representatives at the Regent Street cinema in London to see the winners announced at the Rare Film...

Quick links

Infographics

Multimedia