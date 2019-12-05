Makara Health bolsters team with six new hires

Top row (from left to right): Ekta Rohra, Helen Rae and Lucy Harris

Bottom Row (from left to right): Kathryn Sparrow, Chrissie Hannah and Amy Turner

UK-based healthcare communications agency Makara Health has announced a number of new appointments to support continued growth.

This includes the appointment of Ekta Rohra, who has joined the team as director, digital strategy. She has expertise in the digital and social media aspect of medical communications.

She also has experience in targeted communications across a range of therapy areas and audiences. Prior to joining Makara, Rohra headed a start-up social media management agency called WhyGoSocial.

Also joining the team is Helen Rae who has been appointed as associate director, PR and communications. Before joining Makara, she worked at Publicis Resolute and Packer Forbes, and has over 12 years of experience in delivering strategic communications programmes.

“Ekta will bring a new dynamic to the business with her creative and digital background, and Helen will further strengthen our PR and communications offering,” said Louise Sharp, owner and managing director of Makara Health.

"As the company grows I’m keen to ensure Makara is still an inspiring company to work with and within – bringing in the right staff is crucial to this,” she added.

Lucy Harris and Kathryn Sparrow have also joined the team as project directors. Harris joins from Havas Lynx, where she worked for three years across a number of branded, disease awareness and internal comms campaigns.

Sparrow brings over ten years of experience in strategic consultancy and project management as well as editorial expertise to Makara. She joins from KISS communications, and has previously worked at InterComm, AXON Communications and AS&K Mercury Healthcare Communications.

Rounding out the appointments is Chrissie Hannah and Amy Turner. Hannah has joined the Makara support team as a project manager, bringing a wealth of experience in health PR, branded and disease awareness activities.

Prior to joining Makara, she worked at Tonic Life (now Evoke KYNE), Oglivy and JPA Health Communications. Turner also joins the support team, having been appointed as a project coordinator.

“This is an exciting time for Makara Health as we continue to bring in new clients and expand our offering,” said Sharp.

“Our agile structure means that we can offer employees genuine options in terms of where they choose to work, be that from our Salisbury office, from home, or another regional hub,” she added.