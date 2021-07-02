Mark Caulfield departs from Genomics England to take on CEO role at Barts Life Sciences

Mark Caulfield (pictured above) has departed from Genomics England to take on the chief executive officer role at Barts Life Sciences – a research and innovation partnership between Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health NHS Trust.

At Genomics England, Caulfield served as chief scientist – in 2013, he took leadership of the scientific oversight and delivery of the 100,000 Genomes Project.

He was awarded a knighthood in 2019 following the project’s ‘unprecedented success’, Genomics England said in a statement.

First launched in 2012, the 100,000 Genome Project had ambitious plans to map the genomes of NHS patients to deliver treatments for those with rare inherited diseases and cancer.

In 2018, Genomics England announced it had sequenced its 100,000th genome as part of the project.

At Barts Life Sciences, Caulfield will be responsible for the overall leadership and delivery of the programme and work alongside key stakeholders including Department of Health and Social Care, Office for Life Sciences, London Borough of Tower Hamlets, NHS Property Services and Barts Charity.

“I’m delighted to be joining Barts Life Sciences to lead the delivery of a thriving life sciences cluster at the heart of Whitechapel,” said Caulfield.

"By bringing together the NHS, academia, industry and health science organisations we will inspire, invent, and accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge medical innovations, that meet the needs of our local population and improve health for all,” he added.