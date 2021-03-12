McCann Health appoints Adriano Botter as global chief digital officer

Healthcare communications network McCann Health has announced the promotion of Adriano Botter (pictured above) to global chief digital officer.

Prior to taking on the new role, Botter was digital director for McCann Health Brazil. As digital director, he developed partnerships with big technology and social media companies to ‘bridge the gap’ between data, creativity and strategy.

He has 14 years of experience in advertising, having worked for various agencies within WPP and IPD, implementing digital projects for local and global brands.

In his new role as chief digital officer, Botter will lead the transformation of McCann Health’s digital offering across the global network.

“The digital revolution is changing how healthcare professionals engage with patients, how medical professional engage with each other, and is empowering individuals in their own healthcare decision making,” said John Cahill, global chief executive officer of McCann Health.

“Adriano’s ability to meld the power of digital with data, strategy and creativity will bring to life our bold vision of the future of McCann Health,” he added.

Botter will report to Cahill and work closely with Sean MacDonald, McCann Worldgroup's chief digital officer.