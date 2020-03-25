McCann Health France strengthens team with two new hires

McCann Health France has bolstered its offering with a duo of appointments, adding Melissa Brunet and Christelle David-Basei to the team.

Brunet (pictured left) joins as executive creative director, with a proven track record in developing brand identities within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

That includes working on products for a number of major pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, including Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Merck, Proctor & Gamble and Nestle’s global consumer health segment.

She has also developed global creative for a variety of other industries, including beauty and high-end cosmetics, broadcast design, tech and logistics – in addition to her healthcare advertising experience.

In her new role at McCann Health France, Brunet will shape the creative vision and direction of McCann Healthcare Paris’ creative department.

David-Basei (pictured right) has been appointed as medical director, and brings 20 years of experience of working for pharmaceutical and service companies to the team.

Initially, she worked on the research and development of new drugs in cardiovascular and metabolic diseases before specialising in oncology and onco-haematology.

Prior to McCann Health France, she served as scientific director at various international health organisations, including the ARC Foundation for Cancer Research and the French National Cancer Institute.

More recently, she has worked in strategic and scientific consulting, communication and publishing companies within the healthcare industry.