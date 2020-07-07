McCann Health London bolsters creative leadership team

McCann Health London has announced the appointment of two new additions to its creative leadership team.

Guy Swimer (pictured left) has been promoted to the position of executive creative director, following a nine-year stint at the agency. He began his career at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, where he worked on campaigns for BT, Pepsi and Wrangler Jeans.

Swimer joined McCann Health as a senior creative in 2011, and since then his campaigns have received consistent global industry recognitions. This includes winning awards from Cannes, Lions, D&AD, London International Awards, New York Festivals and more.

Some of his notable campaigns include the ‘Urban Eye Test’ campaign for OCO Opticians of Shoreditch, and the Silver-Lion award-winning ‘Make a Nappy Happy’ campaign for Docusol. Recently, Swimer aided in the launch of IGNITE, a global initiative to recruit diverse creative talent for McCann Health London and New York.

“There couldn’t be a more important time for creativity in health; no one knows what kind of a world we’ll emerge into after this period, but there’s no doubt that brilliant ideas will be as important as ever. It's a huge privilege to have the opportunity to guide this talented, award-winning team towards more breakthrough work,” said Swimer.

Kieran Delaney (pictured right) joined McCann Health London in 2018 and has been promoted to deputy executive creative director. Delaney has a consumer agency background, which includes two years leading the creative department at McCann Health Germany.

Before joining the London team, he worked on the launch of national and international campaigns, including a meningitis awareness campaign that has almost 50 million views on YouTube. Delaney will work with Swimer at McCann Health London with a focus on driving the agency's creative culture forward across the global network.