McCann Health New York taps Matt Silver for president role

Healthcare communications agency McCann Health New York has announced the promotion of Matt Silver (pictured above) to the new role of president.

Silver first joined McCann Health in 2017, initially taking on the role of executive vice president and managing director in New York. Following this, he then took on the role of general manager at the healthcare communications agency.

Prior to joining McCann Health, Silver served as senior vice president of strategy and engagement at Razorfish Health. He has also held leadership positions at Publicis Health, Havas health and CCG/Cell Division.

In his role as president, he will lead the McCann Health New York executive leadership team and will also join the McCann Health North America leadership team.

“In searching for who would take over the of president for McCann Health New York, Matt’s leadership emerged as the lynchpin to the agency’s accomplishments, even amid a period of uncertainty for much of our industry,” said Jim Joseph, president, McCann Health North America.

“With his intimate knowledge of the agency and its business, I’m confident he’ll usher McCann Health New York through continued success as they evolve to stay ahead of talent expectations and client needs,” he added.

Silver commented: “I couldn’t be more excited about this next chapter for McCann Health New York. I know that by staying true to who we are, focusing on our work and continuing to build a thriving community based on connection for our people, we’ll reinforce our stellar track record in helping our clients’ brands and businesses earn a meaningful role in people’s lives.”