McCann Health North America appoints Jim Joseph as president

Joseph will oversee all North American advertising and promotion agencies in the US and Canada

Global healthcare communications network McCann Health has announced the appointment of Jim Joseph (pictured above) as president, McCann Health North America.

Joseph joins McCann Health following eight years spent at Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW). During his time serving as global president at BCW, he helped lead the complex merger of Burson Marsteller with Cohn & Wolfe.

Prior to BCW, Joseph worked at Publicis, where among other roles he served as the managing director at Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness. He began his career in client-side brand management at pharma company Johnson & Johnson and Arm & Hammer.

Joseph also has expertise in a number of therapeutics areas, including cardiovascular, upper respiratory, HIV, dermatology and more. In his new role at McCann Health, he will oversee all North American advertising and promotion agencies in the US and Canada, and will build and expand the North American growth team.

“I look forward to seeing the results of Jim’s expert leadership at McCann Health North America,” said John Cahill, global chief executive officer of McCann Health.

“His decades-long industry experience, investment in innovation and talent will help continue the momentum we have been seeing in the region and push us even further towards raising the bar in delivering the best possible work for our clients,” he added.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

18th August 2020

From: Marketing

