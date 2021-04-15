Please login to the form below

McCann Health UK appoints Jonathan Kukathasan as president

Kukathasan has spent over 15 years working at McCann Health

McCann Health UK has appointed Jonathan Kukathasan (pictured above) as president, after over 15 years spent working at the healthcare comms network.

Kukathasan started his career at McCann Health as a production assistant, before progressing throughout the organisation to become managing director of McCann Health London in 2018.

During his time spent at McCann Health, Kukathasan has worked with global clients across consumer and pharma, and has growth the agency from 50 to over 150 employees.

In his new role as president of McCann Health UK, Kukathasan is set to lead the strategic direction for all business units within McCann Health UK’s agencies, which includes both McCann Health London and Consulting at McCann Health.

“Now more than ever, brands need an integrated approach to their marketing where all facets are working together to present a cohesive and clear value proposition,” said Kukathasan.

"It’s the perfect time to align our teams across the region, including Consulting at McCann Health, to offer our clients a further integrated version of the expertise they’ve come to expect from the network,” he added.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

15th April 2021

From: Marketing

