Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Merck & Co appoints Frank Clyburn president, human health

Clyburn first joined the company in 2008, most recently serving as chief commercial officer for human health

Merck & Co – known as MSD outside the US and Canada – has tapped Frank Clyburn (pictured above) to become president, human health.

In a statement, Merck & Co announced that Clyburn will take on the role effective immediately, and will lead all human health marketing and commercial operations.

He will be responsible for the company’s human health profit and loss (P&L) globally, reporting into Merck’s current chief executive officer Kenneth Frazier.

Clyburn was previously appointed chief commercial officer for human health at Merck & Co in January 2019.

Prior to taking on this role, he served as the president of the company’s global oncology business.

Clyburn first joined Merck & Co in 2008 – during his time with the company, he has had responsibility for various global pharmaceutical franchises.

“I have tremendous respect for Frank’s strategic and operational excellence, and believe he is the perfect person to lead our ongoing success in human health,” said Robert Davis, current executive vice president, global services and chief financial officer of Merck & Co.

“Frank’s leadership in rapidly expanding our oncology footprint and accelerating the growth of that business is unparalleled in our industry, exceeded only by his relentless dedication to helping patients. I look forward to continuing to work with him as we advance Merck’s mission to save and improve lives,” he added.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

18th March 2021

From: Research

Share

PME Digital Edition

PMEA Awards 2020

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Hanover Communications

Healthcare is evolving rapidly. To stand out from the crowd requires a potent combination of rich insight, innovative ideas and...

Latest intelligence

Japan clinical research
A new era for UK-Japanese scientific research relations
Japan’s biopharmaceutical firms contributed $62.4bn, or 1.3% of GDP, to the country’s economic output in 2019...
Out Of Office: The New Normal for Ad Agencies
Covid has made working from home mandatory for most agencies. Life after lockdown may never be the same....
Why you need to consider virtual patient insights
Collecting patient insights is something you should already be actively doing as part of your clinical research. But can you be collecting your insights more effectively?...

Quick links

Infographics

Multimedia