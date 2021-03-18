Merck & Co appoints Frank Clyburn president, human health

Merck & Co – known as MSD outside the US and Canada – has tapped Frank Clyburn (pictured above) to become president, human health.

In a statement, Merck & Co announced that Clyburn will take on the role effective immediately, and will lead all human health marketing and commercial operations.

He will be responsible for the company’s human health profit and loss (P&L) globally, reporting into Merck’s current chief executive officer Kenneth Frazier.

Clyburn was previously appointed chief commercial officer for human health at Merck & Co in January 2019.

Prior to taking on this role, he served as the president of the company’s global oncology business.

Clyburn first joined Merck & Co in 2008 – during his time with the company, he has had responsibility for various global pharmaceutical franchises.

“I have tremendous respect for Frank’s strategic and operational excellence, and believe he is the perfect person to lead our ongoing success in human health,” said Robert Davis, current executive vice president, global services and chief financial officer of Merck & Co.

“Frank’s leadership in rapidly expanding our oncology footprint and accelerating the growth of that business is unparalleled in our industry, exceeded only by his relentless dedication to helping patients. I look forward to continuing to work with him as we advance Merck’s mission to save and improve lives,” he added.