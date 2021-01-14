New executive appointments at Synergy Vision

Also joining the executive team at Synergy Vision is Karine Henderson, who will take on the role of managing director.

Before taking on the managing director position, Henderson (pictured right) worked as director of medical strategy at Synergy, having joined just over one year ago.

She has over 20 years of healthcare communication experience, across both the client and agency settings.

“This new structure allows us to continue our growth plans over the next five years. 2020 has been challenging but allowed our team to innovate and find new ways to deliver for our clients whilst continuing to grow," said Ffyona Dawber, chief executive officer and founder of Synergy Vision.

"I feel confident with our plans to develop the company and take Synergy Vision to the next level, and I am delighted to have such and esteemed senior team to take us on the next step in our journey," he added.