New faces at HCA, P\S\L Group and Health Unlimited

New board structure announced at HCA and a new MD appointed at Health Unlimited

HCA

The Healthcare Communications Association (HCA) has announced its new board structure. Joining as board chair is Alice Choi (pictured above, left), with Emma Kenny (pictured above, right) also joining as a board member and committee chair.

Choi is currently chief operating officer of McCann Health Medical Communications, while Kenny is currently a partner and operations director at AXON Communications.

Also joining as board member and committee chairs are Edel McCaffrey, Annabelle Sandeman, Alistair Sansum and Jo Taylor.

McCaffrey is an independent communications consultant with over 25 years of corporate and healthcare comms experience, while Sandeman is global head of commercial strategy for Huntsworth.

Sansum is currently director of scientific and medical communications at Publicis Health, and Taylor is director of Cello Health Communications in Europe.

Health Unlimited

Health Unlimited has appointed its long-serving team member Clare Peck to the new role of managing director.

Peck has been with Health Unlimited for 11 years, most recently as head of medical educations. In her new role as MD, she will oversee operations, advance business performance and provide strategic leadership.

Over her 15-year career, Peck has worked across a range of healthcare communications areas, including oncology, dermatology, infectious diseases and more.

She will join the communications division’s board and will report to its chief executive Nick Clark. Peck will be supported by Health Unlimited’s management team, which employs around 40 consultants.

P\S\L Group

Former executive vice president, global sales at M3 Paul O’Shaughnessy has been chosen to lead P\S\L Group’s RxY business.

In addition to his experience at M3, O’Shaughnessy previously worked as the global head of business development at Cello Health.

He will lead the rapidly growing RxY business, and will build on his knowledge and expertise of the pharmaceutical industry to strengthen the division.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to be joining RxY. This offering is truly unique in our industry, filling a void that has long been a pain point for brand leads and business intelligence teams,” said O’Shaughnessy.

22nd July 2020

