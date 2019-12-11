New faces at JPA Health Communications, GCI Health and HRW

JPA Health Communications

Health communications firm JPA Health Communications has appointed Michael Sloan (pictured below, left) as the company’s first chief operating officer.

Sloan brings over two decades of finance and operations experience within the communications and marketing industry to JPA.

Most recently, he served as the chief financial officer and COO at Dynamis Strategic Advisors, a New York, US-based consulting firm.

In that role, Sloan directed all operations activities and implemented financial strategy for the long-term growth of the business. He has also held leadership positions at other agencies, including Oglivy and Edelman.

Also joining the team is Karen Goldstein, who has been appointed as a senior vice president. Goldstein is a healthcare communications specialist with 20 years of industry experience.

Linda Davis has also joined JPA as human resources director, bringing 12 years of experience to the team. All three senior hires will be based in the company's Washington, US office.

GCI Health

Global healthcare communications agency GCI Health has announced three hires to its senior team.

This includes Tyler Pennock (pictured right), who has been appointed to the role of senior vice president of digital & integrated marketing.

He joins GCI from Zeno Group, and brings over 20 years of experience in creating digital initiatives in the healthcare sector.

Also joining the team is Kalyn Fesemyer, who has been appointed as a senior vice president.

She is an expert in marketing to women – in her previous role as senior vice president at Edelman, Fesemyer spent 13 years building campaigns for consumer and healthcare clients. This includes Pfizer and the American Heart Association.

The last addition is Judi Kennedy, who has also joined as a senior vice president. She has 20 years of experience in advocacy, CSR and brand communications.

In her previous role as a consultant, Kennedy provided strategic communications services to Fortune 500 companies, launched biotechnology companies and also supported advocacy and healthcare startups.

Recently, she managed accounts for PhRMA and Johnson & Johnson.

HRW

Joining HRW's leadership team is Sue Rees, who has been appointed as global director.

She brings more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare research industry to the HRW leadership team.

She has worked on both the agency side, at Cello Health Insights and Research Partnership, and on the pharma side at Wyeth (now Pfizer).

Rees has experience across both qualitative and quantitative methodologies in a wide range of therapy areas. Her more recent focus has been in conducting business in emerging markets.

In the newly created global director role, Rees will focus on expanding the business across the company, as well as developing business opportunities in emerging markets.

“Sue’s skills and talents will be put to great use as HRW moves into the next phase of our strategic growth. I’m thrilled she is joining us and look forward to working with her and the rest of the leadership team to drive HRW onward and upward,” said Christine Dalzell, global managing director.