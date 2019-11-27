New faces at Lucid Group and ZPB Associates

Lucid Group

Lucid Group has announced the appointment of Sebastian Goodwin as its new legal and compliance manager.

Goodwin studied politics at university before going on to train to be a lawyer, and then moved into the health sector.

He began working on corporate governance in the NHS with MES – now a CIVICA company – where he specialised in conflicts of interest, following the introduction of NHS Englan'ds guidance in June 2017.

Following two years working to integrate the new guidance into NHS organisations, Goodwin moved into the pharmaceutical sector.

"(Lucid) Group is expanding and resourcing at a fantastic rate. I’m enjoying being on board as we look to continually lead the market in medical communication services, never losing sight of our end goal, which is improving patient outcomes,” said Goodwin.

ZPB Associates

Healthcare communications agency ZPB Associates has appointed Imaan Petra as an account director.

She joins ZPB from HAVAS Just:: where she provided support and strategic direction for client’s PR requirements.

Working across global and UK centric campaigns, Petra covered product communications, corporate communications, disease awareness and media liaison.

Most recently, she worked in the consultancy’s rare diseases division, where is provided crisis management support in pricing/access barriers for an orphan drug.

She also helped the client to navigate complex patient advocacy relations and stakeholder engagement for the launch of the new gene therapy.

“I am excited to be joining the team at ZPB, a growing company with ambitious plans to establish itself as the most connected insight-led independent healthcare communications consultancy in the UK,” said Petra.

“The agency’s combined teams have a wealth of experience with team members having previously worked at hospital trusts, data firms and NHS England.

They are doing some of the most exciting work in the UK health space and I am thrilled to be joining such a great team at this exciting time in healthcare,” she added.