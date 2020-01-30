New faces at Synergy Vision, Makara Health and JPA Health

Synergy Vision

Synergy Vision has appointed Paula Hensler (pictured below, left) as its new director of scientific strategy, who brings more than 18 years of experience in medical communications and publications to the role.

Hensler has previously worked with pharma brands across multiple channels, and has a particular focus on scientific excellence.

She also has a background as a medical doctor, and her previous career experience includes time spent at Prime Global, Haymarket Medical and 90TEN.

Commenting on her appointment, Hensler said: “I’m delighted to join Synergy Vision as Director of Scientific Strategy and am thrilled to share my scientific expertise with such a dynamic team and our clients.

“I’m passionate about delivering projects that challenge the status quo and improve patient outcomes, so this is an incredibly exciting time to be at the forefront of medical communications with Synergy Vision.”

Makara Health

UK-based international healthcare communications agency Makara Health has announced a number of new hires, and has now doubled its senior headcount since January 2019.

Tony Knibb has joined the team as digital development director, and brings nearly 20 years of digital and creative experience to the role. Most recently, he worked as digital media manager at Halesway and FCB Health Hampshire.

Also joining the team is Helen Rodway, who has been appointed as senior account director. Her background is in brand strategy and delivery – she joins Makara from MJL where she was a group account director.

Grainne Maguire will take on the role of associate director within Makara’s PR team. She brings both PR and brand communications experience to the agency, having previously worked at Togo Run for seven years, as well as Aurora, KYNE, MHP and Edelman.

The final addition to the team is Bea Perks, who joins the scientific team at Makara as a senior medical writer. She brings over 20 years’ medical writing experience to the position, most recently working at Pro Pharma Communications.

“I am thrilled at the rate at which the company has grown with significant expansion across all our key functions: creative brand communications, medical education and engagement, and PR communications,” said Louise Sharp, owner and managing director of Makara Health.

“Growth needs to be supported with expert talent and hiring experienced practitioners such as Tony, Helen, Grainne and Bea will enable us to continue to deliver the thoughtful, responsive service we have become known for,” she added.

JPA Health

Health communications firm JPA Health has appointed Kate Paxton (pictured below, right) as a senior vice president, in its Washington, D.C. office.

Paxton has over 20 years of experience managing successful global and regional health communications campaigns.

In her new role, she will leverage her expertise in FDA/EMA communications, patient and physician education, scientific communications, issues management and celebrity engagement to serve JPA clients.

Prior to JPA, Paxton worked at Ketchum, where she most recently held the roles of managing director, London Health, SVP of Washington, D.C. Health and SVP Campaigns.

During her tenure at Ketchum, she also worked with a major pharma company on a global campaign which was implemented in over 40 markets.

“Kate’s track record of delivering highly strategic, channel agnostic solutions along with her deep understanding across complex therapeutic categories will be of considerable value for our clients,” said Carrie Jones, principal of JPA. “The Washington office is growing tremendously, and I’m thrilled to welcome Kate to the team.”