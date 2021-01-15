New hire and promotions announced at Evoke KYNE

Health communications agency Evoke KYNE has promoted Sarah Cooper Welty to senior vice president.

Cooper Welty (pictured left) has worked at Evoke KYNE since 2013 – prior to this, she worked as a consultant.

During her time working as a consultant, she provided communications and event planning support to a lifestyle public relations agency based in the US.

“Sarah is a strong, strategic communications leader who inspires teams and wows clients with her passion, smarts and attention to the details,” said Stephanie DeViteri, EVP, managing director, Philadelphia, US at Evoke Kyne.

“She embraces every challenge with confidence and grace and excels at fostering and mentoring effective client teams. Sarah will continue to play an integral role on new business efforts and drive key internal programming that facilitates our team’s ongoing development,” she added.

Evoke KYNE has also promoted Lauren Ellert (pictured right) to the role of vice president. Ellert joined Evoke KYNE in 2016, after working for six years in the publicity departments at HarperCollins and Random House.

At Evoke KYNE, she has led a variety of communications initiatives across therapeutic areas, including patient advocacy relations, launches and product approvals.

Rounding out the appointments at Evoke KYNE is Karen Urban (pictured left), who has also joined as a vice president. Urban brings more than a decade of health-focused public relations experience to Evoke KYNE.

She specialises in awareness campaigns and special events, having worked with high- profile physicians, celebration and influencers on behalf of major pharma companies.