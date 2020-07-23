New hires at EMA, Gilead and BeiGene

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) management board has nominated Emer Cooke (pictured above) as its new executive director.

Cooke is currently the director of the regulation and prequalification department at the World Health Organization (WHO), a position she has held since November 2016. In this role she leads WHO’s global work on health technologies regulation, including prequalification and regulatory systems.

She has 30 years’ experience in international regulatory affairs,18 years of which were in leadership roles. Cooke worked for the pharmaceutical unit of the European Commission from 1998 to 2002, and at the EMA between 2002 and 2016, where she held positions including head of inspections and head of international affairs.

Gilead

Gilead has appointed Mark Genovese (pictured above) as senior vice president, inflammation. In this role, Genovese will oversee the clinical development of Gilead’s investigational portfolio of treatments for inflammatory conditions.

He joins from Stanford University, where he most recently served as the James W. Raitt professor of medicine and clinical chief in the division of immunology and rheumatology.

BeiGene

BeiGene has appointed Angus Grant (pictured above) as chief business executive. Most recently, Grant was chief executive officer of the Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF), a specialist venture capital fund focused on therapeutics for age-related dementias and neurodegenerative disease.

Prior to DDF, Grant spent 12 years at Celgene in a range of leadership roles including corporate vice president of business development.