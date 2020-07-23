Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

New hires at EMA, Gilead and BeiGene

EMA gains a new executive director, Gilead appoints a new senior vice president and BeiGene hires a new chief business exec

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Emer Cooke

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) management board has nominated Emer Cooke (pictured above) as its new executive director.

Cooke is currently the director of the regulation and prequalification department at the World Health Organization (WHO), a position she has held since November 2016. In this role she leads WHO’s global work on health technologies regulation, including prequalification and regulatory systems.

She has 30 years’ experience in international regulatory affairs,18 years of which were in leadership roles. Cooke worked for the pharmaceutical unit of the European Commission from 1998 to 2002, and at the EMA between 2002 and 2016, where she held positions including head of inspections and head of international affairs.

Gilead

Mark Genovese

Gilead has appointed Mark Genovese (pictured above) as senior vice president, inflammation. In this role, Genovese will oversee the clinical development of Gilead’s investigational portfolio of treatments for inflammatory conditions.

He joins from Stanford University, where he most recently served as the James W. Raitt professor of medicine and clinical chief in the division of immunology and rheumatology.

BeiGene

Angus Grant

BeiGene has appointed Angus Grant (pictured above) as chief business executive. Most recently, Grant was chief executive officer of the Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF), a specialist venture capital fund focused on therapeutics for age-related dementias and neurodegenerative disease.

Prior to DDF, Grant spent 12 years at Celgene in a range of leadership roles including corporate vice president of business development.

24th July 2020

Share

PME Digital Edition

Communiqué Awards 2020

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
dna Communications

Healthcare communications with unique thinking, insight and attitude...

Latest intelligence

The importance of colour psychology on patient recruitment materials
At COUCH Health, we recently conducted a research project in collaboration with Lancaster University, exploring the impact of five key variables (copy, concept, colour psychology, headings and patient centricity) on...
Behaviour change
Why pharma must trust the science of behaviour
With behaviour being the best weapon we currently have to combat coronavirus, Chris Ross explores why the application of behavioural science will be key to better health far beyond COVID-19...
How patient experience mapping can improve patient recruitment
It’s becoming more and more important to find new ways to increase recruitment and retention in clinical studies, and ultimately improve the patient experience. With the average cost to recruit...

Quick links

Infographics

Multimedia