NICE looks internally for new chief executive

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has appointed Gillian Leng (pictured above), CBE, as its new chief executive, who assumes the role from long-serving chief Sir Andrew Dillon.

Dillon announced he would be stepping down from the chief executive role at NICE in August 2019, after more than 20 years in the post.

He was appointed in April 1999 when NICE was first established under Tony Blair’s ‘New Labour’ government.

“I am delighted that Gill has been appointed as NICE’s next chief executive. She is an outstanding leader and has all the qualities needed to lead the organisation into its third decade. I am entirely confident that NICE will be safe and successful in her hand,” said Dillon (pictured right).

Leng has been deputy chief executive at NICE since 2007 and is also currently the agency’s director of health and social care.

Originally training in medicine, Leng went on to work on clinical trials and epidemiological research as well as a consultant in public health medicine.

During her time at NICE, she held responsibility for setting up and running the clinical guidelines programme, and for establishing the NICE implementation function and launching NHS Evidence.

“I am honoured and privileged to have been appointed as its second chief executive. I look forward to working with the Institute’s staff and stakeholders as we enter an exciting new chapter of innovative changes to deliver our portfolio of guidance into the hands of frontline staff in an easy and intuitive way,” said Leng.