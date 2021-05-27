Nicky Hutchens appointed as deputy managing director at Four Health

Healthcare communications agency Four Health has announced the appointment of Nicky Hutchens (pictured above) as its new deputy managing director.

Hutchens initially joined Four Health in 2017 as an account director, before progressing to practice director in 2019.

During her 20-year career working in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, she has supported some of the ‘biggest brands in the world’, Four Health said in a statement.

Commenting on her new role, Hutchens said: "This has been a year of great change and it’s been good to see the image of pharma moving to a more positive one in the public perception following the astonishing work done throughout the pandemic.

“It feels like there is a great opportunity over the next few years to reset the agenda and, together with our clients, work to support and overcome disease and wellbeing obstacles, address health inequalities and to ensure that life changing medicines are supported by our incredible industry. It’s a goal the team here at Four Health all share, and I am fortunate and proud to have such a talented and driven group of people to work with,” she added.

Emma Statham, chief executive officer of Four Health, also added: “I have worked with Nicky for many years and I’m always impressed by her passion, professionalism, tenacity and ability to thrive under pressure. She was a very obvious choice for this pivotal role. She’s a huge asset to Four and I’m looking forward to seeing the media team continue to thrive under her leadership.”