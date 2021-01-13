Nucleus Global announces a trio of promotions

Specialist medical communications company Nucleus Global has announced a trio of promotions, including a new chief executive officer.
Nucleus Global has appointed Dan Bridges (pictured left) as its new chief executive officer. Bridges brings over 15 years’ experience in medical communications to the role.
Most recently, he served as Nucleus Global’s regional director, Europe, a role in which he led eight agencies. Bridges also brings to the role extensive therapeutic expertise, industry knowledge and strategic business partnering experience.
Nucleus Global has also promoted Reena Mamman (pictured right) to the role of chief operating officer from her previous role of chief financial officer.
Mamman joined Nucleus Global 12 years ago as European finance director.
In her new role, she will focus on maintaining the finance function of Nucleus Global while supporting the company’s continued growth and development.
Rounding out the senior leadership promotions at Nucleus Global is Vicky Malherbe (pictured left), who takes on the role of group chief financial officer.
Malherbe joined Nucleus Global in 2010, and prior to this new promotion she headed up the company’s financial group in the US.
Alongside Mamman, she will help to support the continued development of Nucleus Global.
“I’m incredibly proud of everything Nucleus has achieved over recent years, from our talented teams delivering exceptional work for our clients, to our ability to provide innovative solutions within an ever-changing health landscape”, said Bridges.
“It’s an honour to become the new CEO and to work alongside Reena, Vicky and the whole team to build on our own success, as well as to maximise the many opportunities that our collaboration with Huntsworth will afford us," he added.
