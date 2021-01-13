Nucleus Global announces a trio of promotions

Rounding out the senior leadership promotions at Nucleus Global is Vicky Malherbe (pictured left), who takes on the role of group chief financial officer. Malherbe joined Nucleus Global in 2010, and prior to this new promotion she headed up the company’s financial group in the US. Alongside Mamman, she will help to support the continued development of Nucleus Global.

“I’m incredibly proud of everything Nucleus has achieved over recent years, from our talented teams delivering exceptional work for our clients, to our ability to provide innovative solutions within an ever-changing health landscape”, said Bridges.

“It’s an honour to become the new CEO and to work alongside Reena, Vicky and the whole team to build on our own success, as well as to maximise the many opportunities that our collaboration with Huntsworth will afford us," he added.