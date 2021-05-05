Please login to the form below

Nucleus Global appoints new regional director for Europe

Aycan Hassan-Walker will return to Europe following a stint working in the US

Medical communications network Nucleus Global has announced the appointment of its new regional director for Europe – Aycan Hassan-Walker (pictured above).

Most recently, Hassan-Walker worked at Health Interactions in the US, where she held the position of senior vice president for just over three years.

Prior to this, she served as managing director for Health Interactions in Europe, and previously as director of client services for the agency.

She began her career at Nucleus Global as a senior account executive at its MediTech Media agency in 2005, after working as a postdoctoral research fellow for eight years. Hassan-Walker also graduated with a PhD in molecular genetics from  the University of London.

Commenting on her new role, Hassan-Walker said: “Coming back to Europe is very much like coming home. I had been in Europe for 12 years before leaving for the US, and with that comes great relationships. Although we have excellent cross-regional collaborations at Nucleus, I’m very much looking forward to interacting with those in Europe I already know very well, as well as forming new relationships.”

6th May 2021

From: Marketing

