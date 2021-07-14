Please login to the form below

Ogilvy Health appoints Rebecca Carter to newly created head of social media role

Three new hires have also joined the dedicated healthcare communications team

Healthcare communications agency Ogilvy Health has promoted Rebecca Carter (pictured above) to the newly created role of head of social media. 

Carter has been working at the agency for seven years, joining from Bupa where she worked as digital managing editor.

Since joining Ogilvy Health, she has been key to growing the agency’s full service offering and leading its ‘social check-up’ report – an analysis of the health and global pharma’s corporate social performance.

Meanwhile, Ogilvy has also announced another three new hires, including Eroica De Souza who has been appointed as a senior strategist, Natasha Finn who joins as a social media manager and Frances Cassidy who has been appointed as a senior account manager.

“I’m delighted to welcome these significant additions to the team to fuel our next phase of growth, supporting our clients with a range of services from strategic intelligence to social-first content, right through to optimising paid promotional strategies,” commented Carter.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

15th July 2021

From: Marketing

Share

