OPEN Health announces new comms CEO Margot Hannah

OPEN Health has announced the appointment of Margot Hannah as the new Chief Executive Officer of OPEN Health Communications.

Since joining the group in 2011, Hannah has held numerous positions, most recently as President of the Medical Communications Center of Excellence, and has also previously worked for AstraZeneca, Takeda and Merck.

As CEO, Hannah will be responsible for more than 500 people, with overall accountability for the Medical and Brand Communications services, including publications, medical education, learning and development, and creative and digital services.

Hannah said: “Since joining OPEN Health I have been afforded the opportunity to work alongside a highly talented team and evolve into a leadership position that has given me the chance to influence the direction of the agency.

"Throughout my journey, I have remained focused on the importance of career development and succession planning. This is a skill learned from my time working within the industry and I am really pleased to apply this approach in the agency setting," she added.

Rob Barker, CEO of OPEN Health Group, said: “I have had the pleasure of working with Margot for over seven years and know she is the right person to lead the Communications Practice into the next chapter. As a seasoned leader, Margot has always excelled at driving sustainable growth for agency and supporting clients with the best mix of resources.

"As a group, we have continued to push ourselves to deliver industry-leading communications that aim to improve clinical practice and change lives for the better through education, understanding and activation,” he added.