OPEN Health names Rob Barker chief executive officer

Barker succeeds outgoing OPEN Health CEO and co-founder David Rowley

OPEN Health Group has appointed Rob Barker (pictured above) as its new chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding outgoing CEO and co-founder David Rowley.

OPEN Health, a portfolio company of Amulet Capital Partners, is a multidisciplinary health communications and market access group.

Barker has approximately 30 years of executive leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, having held a number of roles at medical communications and strategy consulting firms.

Most recently, he served as the CEO of OPEN Health’s Medical Communications practice, which he joined six years ago.

“I am excited to be leading such a talented and expert team which has been instrumental in growing OPEN Health to its current position,” commented Barker.

“We are now in a place to take even greater strides forward, and I feel confident that our continued focus on client service and scientific excellence will drive increased growth in the business,” he added.

Outgoing CEO David Rowley said: "I have been CEO of OPEN Health since its inception, and I am incredibly proud of the company that we have built. This is the right time for me to be stepping down, and I wish Rob and the whole OPEN Health team continued success."

Lucy Parsons

19th November 2020

From: Marketing

