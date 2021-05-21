Paula Hensler joins Havas Just:: as scientific director

Specialist healthcare communications agency Havas Just:: has appointed Paula Hensler (pictured above) as its new scientific director.

Hensler, who joins from Prime Global, will lead all scientific strategy and content for Havas Just::

She will also oversee the editorial team, which includes senior medical writer Nick Crabb and medical writer Paola Frisone, who also both joined Havas Just:: in May.

The team will also gain Lisa Langley, principal medical writer, who is set to join Havas Just:: in July.

“This is an exciting phase for scientific communicators. Post pandemic there is a spotlight on health inequalities and diversity. The focus for pharma is on demonstrating commitment to improving patient outcomes and developing programmes which create confidence among multiple stakeholders. I am excited to join a talented and growing team at this time,” said Hensler.

“We are delighted to have made these significant additions as our clients continue to grow their partnership with us. The transformative change we are seeing within healthcare calls for access to senior strategic counsel with expertise and innovative thinking,” added Karine Jegard, head of medical communications at Havas Just::