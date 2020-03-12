Please login to the form below

Pegasus gains a new managing director and digital lead

Corrina Safeio and Jon Buckley join the team

Healthcare specialist Pegasus has appointed Corrina Safeio as managing director, whose first step in the role was to appoint Jon Buckley as director of digital, strategy and insights.

Corrina SafeioPrior to taken on the managing director role, Safeio (pictured left) worked as Pegasus' director of strategy and insights for four years.

During that time, she worked with UCL’s Centre for Behaviour Change to build Pegasus’ proprietary planning model – CHANGE.

Before she joined Pegasus, Safeio worked in the marketing team at EDF and held a range of client servicing and strategy roles at the Havas and Publicis networks, where she worked with global clients.

She will report to Simon Hackett, who has been MD of Pegasus since the agency was acquired by Ashfield.

He will continue to be closely involved with Pegasus’ clients and business development in his new role as business unit head within Ashfield Healthcare Communications.

“Corrina’s passion, excellent commercial acumen and blend of multichannel agency and in-house experience will be a huge asset to Pegasus as we continue to provide a fresh, creative alternative to slow moving network or single channel competitors,” said Hackett.

Jon BuckleyAs managing director, Safeio has brought Jon Buckley (pictured right) to the team, who takes on the role of director of digital, strategy and insights. He joins Pegasus from digital marketing and advertising agency Cheil.

Buckley has a wealth of experience in digital strategy, development and delivery, and has worked on integrated communications campaigns for brands including Bayer, Samsung, Skittles and Skoda.

“Jon has a wealth of digital marketing and large-agency experience which he is already putting to great use,” said Safeio.

“He will be responsible for further developing our digital, data and technology capability and focusing on bringing innovative new services to clients,” she added.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

12th March 2020

From: Marketing

Share

