PM Society announces new co-chairs for 2020

The PM Society has welcomed Caroline Benson of Cuttsy+Cuttsy and Colin Williams of GSK as co-chairs, succeeding Takeda’s Craig Bradley who has been running the society for three years.

The new co-chairs will oversee the executive committee as it rolls out training and development programmes, educational meetings and interest group activities, two annual award events and a programme encouraging collaboration across individuals and companies with the purpose of giving something back.

Caroline Benson (pictured left) leads Cuttsy+Cuttsy, a strategic healthcare communications agency that she set up in partnership with her brother in 2011. In addition, she has previously won the IPA and Campaign magazine Women of Tomorrow 2018 Award.

Benson has also been running the PM Society’s Patient Engagement Interest Group and is a key part of the Society’s executive committee.

Williams (pictured right) has over 20 years of experience in pharma digital marketing – he has spent the majority of his career on the agency side and is now in the global team at GSK, where he works as Veeva Rep Channel Product Lead.

He is a long-standing member of the PM Society executive committee, working on the digital awards since its inception and leading the digital interest group.

“Having both worked in pharma for over 20 years, we are passionate about providing education and support to the industry and are delighted to have the opportunity to help the PM Society to continue to deliver this in 2020 and beyond,” said Benson and Williams.

"We are like-minded, supportive and collaborative people with similar work ethics and we will continually seek to challenge ourselves to ensure the PM Society is providing the best possible service to pharma companies and agencies alike,” they added.