Porter Novelli adds Amber Tovey to London health team

Tovey joins the team as business director

Amber Tovey

Global public relations agency Porter Novelli has appointed Amber Tovey as business director of its London health team.

In her new role at Porter Novelli, Tovey will work across a global pharmaceutical client portfolio that includes neurology, rare diseases and HIV.

Prior to joining Porter Novelli, Tovey worked as an independent communications consultant in London and Brussels. Before that, she served as managing director, health at Burson Marsteller – now Burson Cohn & Wolfe – and head of health, London at MSL.

She also has previous agency experience gained from stints at GCI Health and Munro & Forster, as well as spending almost a decade at Ketchum, where she was practice director.

Tovey will become second-in-command of Porter Novelli’s UK healthcare team, and will report directly to Ludivine Delattre, the agency’s head of health.

“I am delighted to be joining Porter Novelli at the start of what is set to be an exciting year for the communications industry,” said Tovey.

“I look forward to bringing my knowledge and expertise in healthcare communications to the PN team and together with Ludivine, delivering exceptional results for our clients in 2020,” she added.

Lucy Parsons

20th February 2020

