Porterhouse announces members of medical advisory group

Porterhouse Medical Group has announced that its medical advisory group has grown, an expert team of medical doctors.

The group offers first-hand clinical experience to both colleagues and clients, adding value and insight into what resonates with health care professionals and patients.

The first group member, and founder, is Beth Wynne-Evans – a medical advisor and medical writer at Porterhouse.

She graduated from St Bartholomew’s and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry in 2001, working as a pathologist in the NHS until 2015.

Her extensive experience as a clinician will aid her in bringing unique insights to project conceptualisation and execution.

Also adding to the team’s expertise is Natasha Daoud, who is a medical writer at Porterhouse. She is a fully qualified medical doctor, with MBChB Medicine and BSc Biochemistry qualifications gained from the University of Bristol.

In addition to her education experience, Daoud has undertaken volunteering work in China and Peru, and completed her medical elective in Nepal, where she worked in a primary healthcare centre in Kathmandu.

Suzanne Brunt, also a medical writer at Porterhouse, joins the MAG team. She has a medical degree from the University of Southampton and has worked across a range of medical specialties, including general medicine, obstetrics, gynaecology and more.

Rounding out the team is Rosalie Sykes, the latest member of group. She has a BSc and a MBChB gained from the University of Otago, New Zealand.

After graduating, Sykes worked in hospitals in the Auckland region of New Zealand for three years across a range of medical specialities. She then continued on to train and work as a general practitioner for 18 months in Whangarei and Auckland.