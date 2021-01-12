Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Publicis Health appoints Kara Dugan as president of Razorfish Health

Dugan has spent over a decade at Publicis Health

Publicis Health has appointed Kara Dugan as president of Razorfish Health.

Dugan has spent more than a decade at Publicis Group, working across a variety of roles with increasing responsibilities.

She has successfully led key global accounts in healthcare, and most recently served as general manager of the Razorfish agency.

Before joining Publicis, she worked at GlaxoSmithKline as global communications director.

“Kara is the one of the hardest working and results-driven leaders I have had the pleasure to work with. She has the unique ability to align client goals with the real needs of HCPs and patients, inspiring teams to reach higher and create breakthrough results,” said Alexandra von Plato, chief executive officer of Publicis Health.

"Her consumer marketing and media experience as well as her exquisitely contemporary understanding of both HCPs and patients make her the perfect leader to guide Razorfish Health into the future," she added.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

12th January 2021

From: Marketing

Share

PME Digital Edition

PMEA Awards 2020

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
CSafe Global

CSafe Global is the only global provider of a full line of cold chain solutions and is the world’s largest...

Latest intelligence

Delphi Technique Virtual Co-creation: A Customer Story
How a client leveraged the Delphi technique to co-create a consensus statement and algorithm using virtual touchpoints....
AI healthcare
Three ways AI will change healthcare in the next decade
Looking forward, there is no doubt that AI will continue to take centre stage in global healthcare initiatives...
Why Don't More People Want to Change the World?
Healthcare is critical. But healthcare will never be fixed to a point where we can say that it's done. Instead, it's about looking at things in new ways, exploring new...

Quick links

Infographics

Multimedia