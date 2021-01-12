Publicis Health appoints Kara Dugan as president of Razorfish Health

Publicis Health has appointed Kara Dugan as president of Razorfish Health.

Dugan has spent more than a decade at Publicis Group, working across a variety of roles with increasing responsibilities.

She has successfully led key global accounts in healthcare, and most recently served as general manager of the Razorfish agency.

Before joining Publicis, she worked at GlaxoSmithKline as global communications director.

“Kara is the one of the hardest working and results-driven leaders I have had the pleasure to work with. She has the unique ability to align client goals with the real needs of HCPs and patients, inspiring teams to reach higher and create breakthrough results,” said Alexandra von Plato, chief executive officer of Publicis Health.

"Her consumer marketing and media experience as well as her exquisitely contemporary understanding of both HCPs and patients make her the perfect leader to guide Razorfish Health into the future," she added.