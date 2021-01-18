Research Partnership appoints Hannah Osborn to MedTech director role

Research Partnership has appointed Hannah Osborn as a MedTech director in its London, UK office.
Osborn (pictured left) has over 13 years’ experience in healthcare research and consulting, with a focus on medical devices over the past seven years.
She also has experience in both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies.
Previously, she worked for Ipsos as director for its MedTech Asia-Pacific (APAC) team, and for IQVIA as an engagement manager.
“I am delighted to welcome Hannah to the MedTech division to expand our business in the EU and APAC," said Sabera Hyderally, head of the MedTech division at Research Partnership.
"She brings a wealth of experience, deep knowledge and fresh ideas and I’m excited to partner with a researcher of her calibre as we continue our tremendous growth globally," she added.
