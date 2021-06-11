Please login to the form below

Resonant Group appoints Stephen Marchant as chief development officer

Previously, Marchant held the role of group client strategy officer at Omnicom’s Healthcare Consultancy Group

Resonant Group – which includes Origins Insights and Bedrock Healthcare Communications – has appointed Stephen Marchant (pictured above) as chief development officer, a newly created role which will see him work to grow the business.

Marchant joins Resonant from Omnicom’s Healthcare Consultancy Group, where he held the role of group client strategy officer.

Previously, he also worked at Chameleon Communications International for over 16 years, where he most recently served as president of group strategy and growth.

“Stephen’s track record and expertise speaks for itself, and we are delighted to welcome him to the team,” said David Youds, founder and chief executive officer of Resonant Group.

“He joins us at an exciting time, as we plan the further development of our services in line with client needs,” he added.

“For me, the energy and passion of the senior team leading the businesses within Resonant was a huge draw. There’s a massive opportunity to grow a compelling independent offer that will enable our clients to drive effective engagement across the spectrum of health communications,” commented Marchant.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

11th June 2021

From: Marketing

Share

