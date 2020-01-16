RFA strengthens team with a host of hires and promotions

Integrated healthcare creative agency RFA has announced six new hires as it continues to grow, having landed several new global accounts.

This includes the appointment of Beth Gibbons, who has joined as creative copywriter. She brings a wealth of experience in consumer publishing to the role, having worked as a health journalist for over 20 years.

Kirsten Petrie joins the RFA team as account director, and her previous experience includes time spent working on both the agency and client sides of pharmaceutical advertising, with expertise in multiple therapy areas.

Also joining the account team is Hannah Greetham, who has been appointed as senior account manager. She has a broad range of agency experience from nine years working in medical communications.

Economic graduate Jake Ellis has been appointed studio administrator, a role in which he will be supporting the creative team, with an emphasis on quality control.

Anthony Deal joins as art director, bringing an abundance of B2B design experience, with particular expertise in motion, print and digital.

Finally, Gloria Kesterton has joined as an account executive. She recently graduated from Université Grenoble Alpes, France, with a joint masters degree in Molecular and Cell Biology, and Business and Marketing for Life Sciences.

In addition to the new hires, RFA has announced a series of promotions – including Olivia Rendall and Andy Watson to account managers, Laura Franklin to senior account executive and Rob Pitt taking on the role of lead developer.