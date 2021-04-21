Robert Wainwright and Bam Zahraie become co-managing directors of Havas NOW

Robert Wainwright (pictured above, left) and Bam Zahraie (pictured above, right) have been promoted to associate managing directors of Havas NOW – the innovation hub of Havas Health & You.

Wainwright has played a key role in developing innovation at HH&Y since joining the company over ten years ago.

He was also the first digital innovation and experience lead at the healthcare communications network.

“Modern patient/provider relationships have a tremendous opportunity to focus on implementing technology through a lens of empathy. We can rebuild rapport and meaningful care through thoughtful innovation, focusing on day-to-day unmet patient needs and offering creative solutions for them,” said Wainwright.

“By meeting audiences where they are and building them the experiences that they need, we enable them to focus on what matters most: providing quality care rooted in human connection,” he added.

Meanwhile, Zahraie brings extensive experience in digital and technology businesses to his role at HH&Y, which he joined seven years ago.

In particular, he has an expertise in creative technology, content-driven experience and user-centred design.

“Common to both patients and providers is an elevated expectation of service; and through innovation-driven methodologies we can break down barriers to delivering it, now more than ever. By emphasising the individual, we can build experiences that are as intuitive and purposeful as possible,” comments Zahraie.