Roudie Shafie joins OVID Health’s senior team as director

Shafie's previous experience includes roles at the ABPI and Pfizer UK

Roudie Shafie and Jenny Ousbey

OVID Health director Roudie Shafie (left) and managing director Jenny Ousbey (right)

Independent specialist healthcare agency OVID Health has appointed healthcare and pharma industry veteran Roudie Shafie as its new director. 

Shafie’s career experience includes time spent as head of government affairs at the ABPI and corporate public affairs lead for Pfizer UK.

She was also former policy advisor to Boris Johnson when he was Mayor of London, advising on areas including health, life sciences and immigration and integration policy.

Shafie was also part of the early MedCity team – the UK’s first life sciences cluster agency – where she delivered strategic research infrastructure funding for London.

She began her career as a campaigner at Oxfam, with her more recent roles spent advising a number of life sciences, pharmaceutical and technology clients.

“Everyone in the pharma sector knows Roudie to be a top-rate adviser and strategic thinker in life sciences and in healthcare,” said Jenny Ousbey, managing director and founder of OVID Health.

“I am delighted she is joining OVID at such an exciting time as we continue to reinvent healthcare communications and policy engagement to stand out from the rest of the market,” she added.

On her appointment, Shafie said: “I’ve been impressed by the unique ethos, culture and approach OVID has to deliver for clients. I look forward to playing a big role in establishing OVID as the go-to agency for inventive campaigns in health.”

9th January 2020

From: Marketing

