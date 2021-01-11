Please login to the form below

Sandra Carey takes on global president, expert audiences role at McCann Health

Internal promotion sees Carey take the helm of McCann's expert audience practice

McCann Health has promoted Sandra Carey to the new role of global president, expert audiences.

Prior to her promotion, Carey served as global president, McCann Health pharmacy marketing.

Before joining McCann, Carey held leadership positions in retail, international and national regulatory bodies.

She has also been a practising pharmacist and practitioner for most of her career, working as a clinical pharmacist in a family practice setting, running diabetes and pain management clinics and more.

Carey has also served as a key resource to pharmaceutical organisations, consulting on a number of areas of the business of pharmacy, regulatory landscapes and practice models involving pharmacists, technicians and assistants integration into multidisciplinary teams.

In her new role at McCann, she will work with a team of healthcare extenders across the network to bring insights, understanding and meaningful programmes to the company's clients.

Lucy Parsons

12th January 2021

