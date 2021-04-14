Please login to the form below

Saturnino Izquierdo takes on expanded role at McCann Health

Izquierdo has been appointed president, Europe and Latin America (LATAM) at the healthcare comms network

Saturnino Izquierdo (pictured above) has been appointed into an expanded role at heathcare comms network McCann Health, taking on the position of president, Europe and Latin America (LATAM).

In the new role, Izquierdo is set to lead the teams in the network’s four markets across Europe and Latin America, which includes the UK, France, Germany and Brazil.

Previously, he served as executive vice president (EVP) of McCann Health LATAM. Prior to that, he held the position of EVP, chief of growth global clients at the company.

With Izquierdo at the helm, McCann Health Brazil was awarded its first Cannes Health Lion Health award and was also named South America Health Network of the Year.

While working as EVP, chief of growth officer global clients at McCann Health, he also handled the company’s global clients’ accounts, helping to coordinate the two largest global alignments.

“I am delighted to take on the expanded role in continuing McCann Health’s role as the pan-European healthcare leader, continuing to share McCann Health’s expertise and solutions to meet our clients’ needs,” said Izquierdo.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

14th April 2021

From: Marketing

