Sciterion appoints Gabi Cutayar as new MD

Scientific communications agency Sciterion has appointed Gabi Cutayar (pictured above) as its new managing director.

Most recently, Cutayar worked as business director at McCann Health, where she led a multidisciplinary team.

Previously, she worked as a director at Havas Life Medicom, where she led the business for a multi-million-pound global client.

Cutayar is also a trained pharmacist, and brings extensive pharma and bioscience industry experience to the team at Sciterion.

“I’m delighted to be part of such an energetic and passionate team who consistently bring science to life in evidence-based and creative ways,” said Cutayar.

“I look forward to leading Sciterion into our next chapter as we continue to innovate beyond the traditional and take scientific communications to the next level,” she added.

In her new role, she will be responsible for the day-to-day leadership of the agency, business development and strengthening Sciterion’s scientific communications and medical education offerings.

“Gabi has the right skill set and experience to push Sciterion forward in the scientific communications arena,” said Gaynor Hayburn, group managing director.

“Her collaborative nature means we can maximise the opportunities to work with our Havas partners around the globe to continue to grow the business and deliver exceptional work for our clients,” she added.