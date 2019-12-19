Signant Health appoints new chief compliance and security officer

Signant Health, formerly CRF Health and Bracket, has appointed Paul Drake (pictured above) as chief compliance and security officer.

In this role, Drake will help identify new investments in technology, infrastructure and people to reduce security and privacy risks, ensure accountability around quality and compliance issues and lead certification, audit and other critical efforts.

He has 30 years of experience in security, quality management and data privacy, with 20 of those years in senior life sciences roles.

Signant Health appointed Drake due to his extensive experience in complex integration work, his ability to build internal IT organisations and his successes in complex technology infrastructure and change management.

"Our clients increasingly view data security and privacy as a critical part of their overall quality strategy. While we have made significant steps in these areas, we are dedicated to our customers’ quality expectations around protecting their valuable data and assets,” said Mike Nolte, CEO of Signant Health.

“Paul was chosen due to his extensive background and expertise in these areas, and as someone who can drive effective and innovative solutions to protect data and other assets that our customers entrust to us,” he added.