Syneos Health appoints trio of senior hires

Ian Dorrian (pictured above), president of EU communications

Syneos president of communications Tim Pantello has bolstered the senior leadership team, which includes Syneos Health veterans Sonja Foster-Storch and Lisa Stockman, with the following talent:

Ian Dorrian (pictured above), president of EU communications

Dorrian is leading Syneos Health Communications in Europe and brings more than 20 years of agency experience spanning independent firms, major holding companies, including Omnicom, regional and global roles, and has deep therapeutic expertise in oncology and rare disease. Prior to his agency experience, he was in the pharmaceutical industry for ten years, gaining experience in medical affairs, field sales, and operational and strategic marketing roles.

JD Cassidy, president of advertising

Cassidy is leading Syneos Health Communications’ North America advertising portfolio, with dedicated responsibility for GSW NY. He joins from Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, where he served as president, simultaneously growing revenue and employee engagement. He has worked on multiple brands and therapeutic categories and has omnichannel expertise across patients, providers and payers. Prior to Saatchi & Saatchi, he was in global leadership roles for Publicis Health, D.i.D and Digitas Health.

Maria Tender, head of strategy

Tender is leading strategy and planning for Syneos Health Communications. She joins from DDB where, for more than two decades, she led strategy and planning and built the healthcare strategy group. At DDB, she oversaw new business development across a range of sectors, including large pharmaceutical companies across numerous therapeutic areas. Internally, she developed best-in-class training and development.