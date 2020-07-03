Syneos Health appoints Tim Pantello as president of communications

Syneos Health today announced that Tim Pantello has taken the helm to lead the integrated portfolio business, serving as president of communications.

A versatile executive with nearly 25 years of experience across strategy, marketing and technology, his digitally native leadership style is ideal for grooming the next generation of communications experts.

“Our entire model is about acceleration and our Communications organisation is built on agility and speed beyond big creative and standalone strategy, scale, clinical and scientific depth, skill and a pure-play focus on health matters,” said Pantello in the Medical Marketing & Media Agency 100 profile.

“Our ability to bring multiple disciplines together across the product lifecycle – truly understanding clinical development and pulling it through communications strategies – is unique within the industry,” Pantello added.

Prior to Syneos Health, Pantello was a managing director at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), leading multiple offerings within the Health Industry Advisory Group related to wearable data, patient intelligence and predictive behaviours and analytics.

He reports to Michelle Keefe, President, Syneos Health Commercial Solutions.

“Tim is further embedding strategic insights, behavioral science and digital transformation across our communications business – strengthening foundational capabilities that are proving mission critical to our customers during this transformative time,” said Keefe.

“Now more than ever, customers are relying on strategic communications to navigate unchartered challenges. Tim’s expertise, combining consulting methodologies and pioneering communications practices, is getting our customers faster to what matters,” Keefe added.