Syneos Health Communications announces senior hires to Europe-based team

Syneos Health Communications has announced several new senior hires to its Europe-based team.

Syneos Health Communications is the portfolio of Syneos Health agencies dedicated to delivering insights-driven integrated communications, working across advertising & branding, public relations and medical communications.

The new notable hires bring combined expertise spanning market access, scientific and medical and creative expression.

The new team members will focus on combining their capabilities to deliver integrated solutions, which will be strengthened by multichannel analytics and behavioural insights.

Among the key hires is Orrin Pollard (pictured left), who joins as director of European creative expression. Pollard has led creative teams across every therapeutic area in the health and wellness space, and spent over ten years as founder and creative director of DDB Remedy UK.

Also joining Syneos is Mark Sudwell (pictured right), who has been appointed head of value, access and reputation communications. Sudwell brings over 20 years of experience as a corporate affairs communications leader

Previously, he served as communications director for Lilly’s Europe, Australia and Canada operations.

Tanya von Ahlefeldt (pictured left) also joins as European senior director public relations.

Most recently, she set up the internal and external diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) offering for a major medical education agency.

Jenny Fanstone (pictured right), who joins as scientific director, brings over 20 years of experience in medical writing, strategic communication, publication planning and medical editing team to the Syneos team.

Meanwhile, Christopher Hubert has joined as senior art director to help drive the creative strategy and art direction for clients across brand launches and tactics, in both digital and print media.

Hubert (pictured left) has 20 years of advertising experience, having previously run campaigns for blue chip companies including EY (Ernst & Young), HSBC, Audi and more.

Rounding out the hires at Syneos is Sandy Lee, who joins as senior account director and social media lead.

Lee (pictured right) brings expertise in content marketing, business development, social media and digital strategic counsel to the team.

She has previously led global campaigns for the World Health Organisation, The Global Fund, IFPMA, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the ABPI.