GCI Health’s UK team announces three senior promotions

Healthcare communications agency GCI Health has announced three leadership promotions in its UK management team.

Kim Walker (pictured left) has been promoted to the new role of joint managing director, UK. For the last two years, Walker has served as deputy managing director in the UK for GCI Health.

Following her promotion, Walker will be responsible for growing the healthcare communications agency’s network in the UK, and will also continue to drive operations and marketing for the agency.

Hannah Morris (pictured right) has also been promoted to the role of joint managing director, UK at GCI Health. Previously, Morris worked as head of client services UK for the agency, with a track record of delivering behaviour-changing campaigns for clients.

Prior to joining GCI Health, Morris worked as practice director at Ketchum Public Relations and account director at Red Door Communications.

GCI Health has also named Clare Yianni chief of staff. Prior to taking on this role, Yianni served as operations director of GCI Health UK.

In her new role, she will support the agency’s efforts to build its European capabilities. Before joining GCI Health, Yianni (pictured left) worked at pharmaceutical company MSD as a strategic project manager.

Walker, Morris and Yianni will report to Kath Kerry, who was recently named as GCI Health's president of Europe & Middle East.

“Kim, Hannah and Clare represent some of the industry’s top talent right now and are a driving force in the UK behind our people-driven culture, exponential growth and focus on innovation and unrivalled client service,” said Kerry.

“I am excited to continue to work in partnership with these three inspirational women as the UK business goes from strength to strength.”