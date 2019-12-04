Please login to the form below

Two new senior hires announced at Ashfield

Gregg Flynn and Colin Stanley will serve as global presidents

Ashfield has announced the promotion of Greg Flynn to president of Ashfield Commercial and Patient Solutions and the appointment of Colin Stanley as president of Ashfield Advisory.Greg Flynn

Flynn (pictured left) has nearly 25 years of experience working in the pharmaceutical service and manufacturer sectors in Europe, the US and Asia.

He takes the helm as president from his most recent role at Ashfield – part of UDG Healthcare – of chief operating officer and North American regional president for Ashfield Commercial and Patient Solutions.

Flynn spent the first 12 years of his career working across a number of leadership positions at pharmaceutical companies in the UK.

After spending time within the UK business at Ashfield, he relocated to the US in 2010, and after a successful period there went on to spend five years in Japan.

While in Japan, he established and grew the Ashfield CMIC business into a market leadership position. He moved back to the US in 2017 to take up his president role.Colin Stanley

Stanley (pictured right) joins Ashfield from ICON, where his most recent role was president of ICON Functional Services and member of its executive leadership team.

He has more than 22 years of experience working in the contract research organisation industry.

Prior to his president role at ICON, he held a number of roles at the company including chief operating officer of DOCS, and vice president of clinical operations for the Asia Pacific.

Stanley will bring extensive operational, functional and geographic expertise to Ashfield's advisory businesses.

4th December 2019

