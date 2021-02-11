Virgo Health appoints Sarah Gordon as head of health

Health communications and medical education agency Virgo Health has appointed Sarah Gordon (pictured above) to the newly-created role of head of health.

Gordon has worked at Virgo Health since 2018, serving in the role of executive director.

She has more than 20 years’ experience in the healthcare communications industry, having worked with pharma companies and healthcare organisations across public relations, issues management, advertising and medical education.

“Sarah brings a passion and pursuit of excellence that is inspiring to all those that work with her,” said Ondine Whittington, group managing director, Virgo Health and Golin.

“We have big ambitions for Virgo and Sarah’s extensive expertise and experience of running integrated global communications campaigns has been fundamental to establishing Virgo London as a hub within the network for global pharma work,” she added.

Prior to joining Virgo Health, Gordon served as director at Health Unlimited, and also previously worked as a managing partner at Ogilvy CommonHealth.