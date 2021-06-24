Virgo Health makes two hires to leadership team

Healthcare communications agency Virgo Health has announced two senior hires to its senior team – Amanda Moulson (pictured above, left) and Gregor Fyfe (pictured above, right).

Moulson joins as executive director, while Fyfe has been appointed as senior scientific director at Virgo Health.

For more than 20 years, Moulson has worked in healthcare communications, with pan-European and global experience as a strategic adviser in the healthcare and wellbeing sectors.

Meanwhile, Fyfe joins Virgo Health from Ashfield Health, bringing previous experience in medical research and medical research to the team.

Moulson will be responsible for leading two of Virgo’s key accounts and will play an ‘important’ role in the agency’s leadership team. Fyfe will use his experience to build on the senior expertise of the agency’s medical education team, Virgo said in a statement.

“It is a pleasure to be working with such exceptional healthcare communicators as both Amanda and Gregor, they both bring so much expertise we couldn’t be happier that they have decided to come on board,” said Sarah Gordon, head of heath at Virgo Health.

“Amanda has led some incredibly meaningful campaigns such as working to increase HIV/AIDS awareness and testing among African Americans and encouraging mothers to recognise the early signs of autism, while Gregor brings a wealth of experience to the medical education team, which will no doubt positively impact both our client work and team growth and development,” she added.