Virtual agency The Difference Collective makes new hires to senior team

UK-based virtual agency The Difference Collective has announced new hires to its senior team, with six senior healthcare communications consultants joining its ranks.

This includes Sarah Hornby (pictured left), who joins with 20 years of experience across the private, public and not-for-profit sectors. Hornby has led communications for the UK government’s Vaccine Taskforce and previously led media and communications for GlaxoSmithKline.

Meanwhile, Jon Cope – a senior PR professional, writer and academic with 25 years of experience – as well as accomplished creative director Suzanne Branston have also joined the team at The Difference Collective.

Cope (pictured right) leads the MA in public relations at Westminster University, while Branston brings a deep understanding of business with a ‘creative approach’ and ‘passion for great ideas’ to the company.

Lisa Brockwell (pictured left), Anneliese Levy and Oana Nechifor have also been appointed to The Difference Collective’s senior team. Brockwell brings over 20 years of experience in data communications, brand positioning and corporate communications in the pharmaceutical industry to the company.

Levy, a published author of research into the needs of men with advanced prostate cancer, also brings over ten years of experience in the healthcare sector to the team.

Finally, Nechifor joins with a wealth of creative experience as a visual storyteller, crafting animation and illustration.