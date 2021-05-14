VMLY&Rx launches new payer agency in the US

VMLY&Rx, an agency dedicated solely to Rx pharma companies researching and developing ‘breakthrough’ therapies, has announced the launch of its payer marketing team in the US.

VMLY&Rx Payer will be helmed by health comms industry veteran HeeSun Yu (pictured above), who will take on the role of president at the agency.

Yu has over 22 years of ad agency experience, having started her career in medical research at Rockefeller University with a focus on neurobehavioral science.

She later transitioned into the agency setting with a focus on HCP, patient marketing, data analytics, behavioural science and health economics.

The VMLY&Rx Payer team will aim to provide strategic support to clients in the US working across the product lifecycle, including the delivery of patient-centred, value-focused access and reimbursement strategies.

“Payers and population health decision makers (PHDM) are the gatekeepers to healthcare in the US. They play a huge role in determining whether patients can access innovative medicines. Payer engagement is therefore key to the success to our healthcare system,” said Yu.

“Our clients need partners who are fluent in their language. They need us to intrinsically understand the connections and complexities between healthcare’s diverse cultures and harness its unique challenges and opportunities. This is the time to be in heath and there’s a tangible energy within VMLY&Rx - I’m excited to be part of it,” she added.