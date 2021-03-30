VMLY&Rx taps Nichole Davies for global chief strategy officer role

Specialist pharma agency network VMLY&Rx has announced the appointment of Nichole Davies (pictured above) as global chief strategy officer.

VMLY&Rx is solely dedicated to prescription medicines pharmaceutical companies that are researching, developing and commercialising breakthrough therapies.

Davies will head up a new global strategic practice at VMLY&Rx, aiming to deliver and enable connected health strategies for clients.

Prior to joining VMLY&Rx, Davies worked as global chief strategy officer at WPP Health Practice, and previously served as chief strategy officer for Wunderman Thompson Health.

Her experience spans a number of areas, including oncology and immunology, rare disease, respiratory, women’s health, diabetes, nutrition and hospitals.

“As anyone who works in the health will testify, there is less time and more to do. Today’s health environment is complex, fast paced and demanding. We need to find new ways of connecting with busy healthcare professionals,” said Claire Gillis, global chief executive officer of VMLY&Rx.

“The strain the pandemic has placed on our health systems around the world has only added to the challenge. Having a strong change maker like Nichole to help us lead this transformation gives our teams and our clients the opportunity to do something that unities us all: to create better health experiences,” she added.