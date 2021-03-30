Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

VMLY&Rx taps Nichole Davies for global chief strategy officer role

Davies will head up a new global strategic practice at VMLY&Rx

Specialist pharma agency network VMLY&Rx has announced the appointment of Nichole Davies (pictured above) as global chief strategy officer.

VMLY&Rx is solely dedicated to prescription medicines pharmaceutical companies that are researching, developing and commercialising breakthrough therapies.

Davies will head up a new global strategic practice at VMLY&Rx, aiming to deliver and enable connected health strategies for clients.

Prior to joining VMLY&Rx, Davies worked as global chief strategy officer at WPP Health Practice, and previously served as chief strategy officer for Wunderman Thompson Health.

Her experience spans a number of areas, including oncology and immunology, rare disease, respiratory, women’s health, diabetes, nutrition and hospitals.

“As anyone who works in the health will testify,  there is less time and more to do. Today’s health environment is complex, fast paced and demanding.  We need to find new ways of connecting with busy healthcare professionals,” said Claire Gillis, global chief executive officer of VMLY&Rx.

“The strain the pandemic has placed on our health systems around the world has only added to the challenge. Having a strong change maker like Nichole to help us lead this transformation gives our teams and our clients the opportunity to do something that unities us all: to create better health experiences,” she added.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

30th March 2021

From: Marketing

Share

PME Digital Edition

PMEA Awards 2020

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Langland

Langland, a Publicis Health company, is the only health communications agency that thinks further across Clinical Trial Experience, Medical Strategy...

Latest intelligence

How to design better medical outcomes: Combining patient insights and empathetic design
By adopting a design-led, solutions-based approach to communications, companies can help healthcare professionals (HCPs) to better meet the needs of their patients through their communications. While now may not feel...
How to make sure your adverts for clinical trials are compliant
You’ve come up with some great ideas to advertise your clinical trial on social media. But are they compliant?...
HCP patient support fig 1
Understand, identify and partner with HCPs to improve patient support
Patients are on the minds of HCPs, and at the forefront is engagement with disease awareness events...

Quick links

Infographics

Multimedia